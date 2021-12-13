S African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2021, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 08:25 ist
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Credit: Reuters Photo

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former deputy president F W de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.

South Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19
World news

