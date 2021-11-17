Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% efficacy in Belarus

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy against Covid-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2% efficacy reported in September.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks
Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era
76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device
DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway
'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special
UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries
Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year