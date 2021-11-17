Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% efficacy in Belarus

Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% efficacy in Belarus

The study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Nov 17 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy against Covid-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2% efficacy reported in September.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.

Russia
Sputnik V
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Belarus

