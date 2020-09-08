Ten labourers killed in Pakistan mine collapse

Ten labourers killed in Pakistan mine collapse

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Sep 08 2020, 03:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 03:33 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 10 labourers were killed and eight others left injured on Monday when a marble mine they were working in collapsed due to landslides in northwest Pakistan, a senior official said.

The incident happened in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the labourers were busy in excavation and the mine collapsed and buried them.

“Ten labourers have died in the incident and their bodies have been retrieved from the debris of the marble mines,” Khateer Ahmed, DG Rescue 1122, said.

He said eight other injured miners are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
landslides
Mines

What's Brewing

Turtle with a permanent smile survives extinction

Turtle with a permanent smile survives extinction

'India fired shots along LAC, PLA forced to counter'

'India fired shots along LAC, PLA forced to counter'

He turned his life around, then a gunman showed up

He turned his life around, then a gunman showed up

 