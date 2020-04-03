UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders abroad for two more weeks

United Arab Emirates extended on Thursday the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks, the state news agency reported.
Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
The statement added that the two-week period, which starts Thursday, could be renewed according to updates on the coronavirus pandemic, and that this comes as a precautionary measure.
Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?