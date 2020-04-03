UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders

UAE extends suspension of entry for valid visa holders abroad for two more weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Apr 03 2020, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 09:07 ist
Foreign workers wearing masks to protect their faces, ride a bus transporting them to their workplace in Dubai. (Credit: AFP Photo)

United Arab Emirates extended on Thursday the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks, the state news agency reported.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The statement added that the two-week period, which starts Thursday, could be renewed according to updates on the coronavirus pandemic, and that this comes as a precautionary measure.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
UAE
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 