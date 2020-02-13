UK's BoJo's top 2 ministers are of Indian origin

Top two ministers of the Boris Johnson's cabinet -- Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel -- are of Indian origin now -- hinting at the growing clout of the Indian diaspora across the globe.

On Thursday, in a surprise move, British Prime Minister Johnson, appointed Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, Rishi Sunak as the Chancellor of Exchequer (the British version of Finance Minister) -- which is technically second in command to Prime Minister in the UK.

As the Finance Minister of Britain, Sunak's official residence would be 11 Downing Street, house right next to the official residence of British PM -- 10 Downing Street.

As the chancellor, Sunak is expected to draw home a salary of £71,090 a year, over and above £79,468 salary as British MP.

Also read: Who is Britain's new finance minister Rishi Sunak?

Sunak, who married Murthy daughter Akshata Murthy in 2009, has been British MP from Richmond (Yorks) since 2015.

His appointment came after Sajid javid -- a Conservative Party MP of Pakistani origin -- resigned as Chancellor of Exchequer..

Yet another British-Indian -- Priti Patel -- was appointed as the Home Secretary (British Home Minister) after Johnson secured a landslide victory in 2019 General Elections.

Ironically, Priti had replaced Javid as well, as Home Secretary of Britain.

The Conservative Party, led by Johnson had secured 365 seats in British Parliamentary elections held in December 2019 -- a gain of 48 seats since 2017.

After having failed to obtain a majority in the 2017 general election, the Conservatives had faced prolonged parliamentary impasse in finalizing Brexit Deal.