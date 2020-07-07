US coronavirus death toll passes 1,30,000: Johns Hopkins

The United States passed another grim mark on Monday as the death toll from the virus climbed past 1,30,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The country also posted a worrying number of new daily infections, at 54,999 -- a few thousand shy of the record set just days ago -- and 357 new deaths.

The country has reported a total of 29,31,142 Covid-19 cases and 1,30,248 deaths, the university reported.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The United States -- the world's hardest-hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths -- has experienced a resurgence of the virus since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic reopenings.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

When the death toll passed the 1,00,000 mark on May 27, President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction that the number of new infections was declining, even though experts warned of a possible resurgence.

Despite the worsening trend, White House officials say the US economy, which went into a nosedive in March and April due to lockdowns, will not be shut down again.