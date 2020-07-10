'Trump still sees HCQ as promising against Covid-19'

US President Trump still sees hydroxychloroquine as promising against Covid-19: White House

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 10 2020, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 02:10 ist
Trump told reporters in May he had started taking hydroxychloroquine after two White House staffers tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump continues to see a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a promising drug to be used to prevent infection with the coronavirus, the White House said on Thursday, though the US Food and Drug Administration has said its efficacy and safety were unproven.

"The president has always said that he sees hydroxychloroquine as a very promising prophylactic but that every person should not take it unless they get a prescription from their doctor," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said at a news conference.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Trump told reporters in May he had started taking hydroxychloroquine after two White House staffers tested positive for Covid-19. His doctor said last month that Trump had suffered from no side effects after a two-week course of the malaria drug, which can cause heart problems.

Earlier this week, another world leader, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said he had tested positive for the virus and was taking hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro has pushed his government to make the drug widely available and has encouraged Brazilians to take it both to treat Covid-19 and to prevent it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
Hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India concerned over US foreign students' visa decision

India concerned over US foreign students' visa decision

Five-star Leeds close in on Premier League return

Five-star Leeds close in on Premier League return

Vikas Dubey flown to Kanpur after arrest in MP's Ujjain

Vikas Dubey flown to Kanpur after arrest in MP's Ujjain

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

 