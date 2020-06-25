'Vaccine against Covid-19 not certain, maybe in a year'

Vaccine against Covid-19 not certain, maybe in a year: WHO

  Jun 25 2020
European Parliament's health committee, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO had already more than a 100 candidates for a vaccine of which one was at an advanced stage of development.

It is not certain that scientists will be able to create an effective vaccine against the coronavirus that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic, but it could take a year before one were to be invented, the head of the World Health Organisation said.

Speaking by video-conference to deputies from the European Parliament's health committee, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that if such a vaccine became a reality, it should become a public good available to all.

"It would be very difficult to say for sure that we will have a vaccine," Tedros said. "We never had a vaccine for a coronavirus. So this will be, when discovered, hoping that it will be discovered, it will be the first one," he said.

He said the WHO had already more than a 100 candidates for a vaccine of which one was at an advanced stage of development.

"Hoping that there will be a vaccine, the estimate is we may have a vaccine within one year. If accelerated, it could be even less than that, but by a couple of months. That's what scientists are saying," he said. 

