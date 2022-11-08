Zelenskyy says Ukraine, Israel could both be strengthened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a pitch for closer security ties with Israel on Monday, saying both countries faced similar threats.
"I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and the security emphasis of Israel," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address after a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the winner in last week's Israeli election.
"I believe we can significantly strengthen our states, especially since the threats we have are related."
Zelenskyy has called on Israel for weeks to provide arms, particularly air defence systems, for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
