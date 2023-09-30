Detox with a cuppa that cheers

The busy professionals of today will completely agree with the saying, ‘coffee is the elixir of life’. There’s no doubt that coffee and tea are the go-to beverages for most people across the world considering the stressful times that we live in. Although enough has been said and written about the ill-effects of caffeine when consumed in large doses, it’s hard for those who are habituated to it to give up on caffeine completely.
So, if you are one of those who wants to make a healthier switch, but not too drastically, the solution is simple - limit your intake of caffeine and add some of these herbal detox teas to your daily diet. Made from ingredients found regularly in the kitchen, these beverages will energise your day and help you stay on the fast track to fitness.
Hibiscus tea
Available easily in the market in the form of dried flowers, this tea is made by steeping red hibiscus flowers in hot water. A gorgeous rustic-hued drink, hibiscus tea is loaded with antioxidants and can do wonders to your overall health by lowering blood pressure, improving liver health and even reducing the risk of cancer.
Turmeric and pepper tea
Remember the times when you were under the weather and your mother gave you ‘haldi doodh’ (milk with turmeric and pepper). Turns out, turmeric has an essential ingredient called curcumin, with anti-inflammatory properties, whose absorption can be boosted multifold with the addition of just a pinch of pepper. If you have fresh turmeric at hand, nothing like it.
Moringa tea
The humble ‘nugge soppu’ or ‘moringa yele’ - drumstick leaves - are now popular across the world for the host of benefits they offer. Moringa leaves, as they are known, are rich in amino acids, vitamins and minerals. Research has proven that they have more iron than spinach and even iron supplements. Steep 10-15 of these leaves or a teaspoon of dried moringa powder in hot water for a few minutes. Filter and your basic moringa tea is ready.
If you like it with more flavours, you could brew some grated ginger or fresh turmeric in boiling water before adding moringa leaves or squeeze a dash of lemon once it’s done.
Lemon tea
One of the oldest detox drinks that was well-known even before the advent of social media, the combination of lemon and warm water works wonders to detox your body by making it alkaline. Consume it the first thing in the morning along with salt or honey for a healthy and energised started to the day.
Mixed herbs and spices tea
Whether it’s basil (tulsi) or ginger, carom (ajwain) or cumin (jeera), each herb and spice has its own benefits and can be easily turned into an infusion or tea by boiling in water. A homemade infusion of ashwagandha roots, ginger, fennel and lemongrass is easy to make and extremely good your system. Some teas like peppermint tea can be had post-dinner for improved digestion and gut health. Lemongrass is a great addition to these teas too.