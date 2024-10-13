Grains of joy

<p>It’s hard to associate Durga Puja with pulao, or pulaka as mentioned in the Yajnavalkya Smriti, as it doesn’t immediately come to mind as a festival favourite. However, with a bit of prompting, two prominent names emerge: the bright yellow, fragrant, sweet, and spicy Basanti Pulao, and the simple yet addictive Sada Pulao, made with short-grain rice, ghee, fried cashews, and raisins, often paired with irresistible mutton curry or crispy fish fry.</p>.<p>But this wasn’t always the case, says culinary anthropologist Chef Sabyasachi Gorai. “In the early days, when the puja was confined to rajbaris, each household had its special pilaf recipe, a highlight of the festival alongside khichdi bhog. This medley of rice, ghee, and spices, whose aroma could be detected from a distance, often marked the beginning of the celebrations. “The tradition of pulao even carried over to the Durga Puja celebrations in the army, thanks to the first battalion of Gorkhas who are credited with introducing this ritual. According to Chef Gorai, “The highlight of the celebration was a decadent pulao made with the meat of the sacrificial goat.”</p>.<p>Interestingly, the tradition of making celebratory pulao during Durga Puja wasn’t limited to the wealthy. Bengali cuisine historian Chef Sumanta Chakrabarti explains, “It was a mark of distinction. Every household in both Bengals was known not just for the grandeur of their puja, but also for the pulao they served, whether it was meat-based, fish-based, or vegetarian. These opulent, short-grain, garam masala-infused, one-pot wonders inspired cooks to cross borders to learn and create their own versions.”</p>.<p>The essence of a great pulao, says Chakrabarti, lay in the fragrant short-grain rice, spices, and the method of cooking the meat. Among the showstoppers was the Ilish Pulao, according to Chef Koyel Roy Nandy of Sienna. Made from the belly of the fish, which is easy to de-bone, it has been a centrepiece of Durga Puja feasts since its rise to popularity in the early 17th century, coinciding with the festival’s establishment as an annual tradition. The availability of the prized Padma Hilsa made it even more special. “Originally, the pulao was a no-garlic-onion niramish dish, but over time, it evolved. Today, the dish is flavoured by yakhni made from the fish’s rendered fat, and the pulao is garnished with hilsa pieces and fried onions,” Chef Koyel adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The <span class="italic">Rohu Tikli Pulao</span>, which became popular in Odisha, where <span class="italic">Sada Pulao</span> and sweet Kanika rice dishes reigned, was inspired by the hilsa version but differed in that the fish was layered within the rice rather than used as a garnish. Chef Joymalya Banerjee highlights how this twin-preparation technique “laid the foundation for many variants, each with its own character.” For instance, <span class="italic">Dhakai Morog Pulao</span>, now a forgotten dish, uses short-grain rice and high-quality meat but stands out for its spices, the milk-to-water ratio, and the addition of apricot, raisins, and green chillies, before being finished in <span class="italic">dum</span> and served with hard-boiled eggs. Similarly, <span class="italic">Mutton Tehari</span>, though distinct from its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, uses mustard oil for frying the meat and <span class="italic">birista </span>(crispy fried onions), along with a special <span class="italic">masala</span> of cinnamon, mace, and small cardamom for its unique aroma and taste.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chef Chakraborty notes that while many <span class="italic">pulao</span> recipes use similar techniques, each is different. He cites the <span class="italic">Paroma Pulao</span> as an example. “At first glance, it seems like a version of the <span class="italic">Hilsa Pulao</span>, but the first bite reveals a sweet, tangy flavour thanks to the inclusion of baby potatoes, <span class="italic">ajwain</span>, cherries, and saffron with rohu fish.” Another example is the <span class="italic">Motonjan Pulao</span>, which uses diced mutton, almond, cashew paste, and lemon for a distinct taste and texture. The <span class="italic">Malai Golda Chingri Pulao</span> features freshwater prawns and <span class="italic">Gobindbhog</span> rice cooked in coconut milk, while the luxurious <span class="italic">Nagrongo Pulao</span>, an Armenian-inspired dish, incorporates sugar, <span class="italic">cholar sattu</span>, dry fruits, and lemon for a delightful palate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thankfully, Chef Joymalya remarks, “the evolved techniques, which combined Mughal culinary elements like sugar and fried onions with local traditions, also produced fascinating vegetarian creations.” One such dish is the now-extinct <span class="italic">Afeem Jole Pulao</span>, a remarkable creation using <span class="italic">yakhni</span> with fresh turmeric, fennel, mace, bay leaf, and coriander. Once garnished with fried cashews, raisins, and even opium, it was served with mutton.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The subtle art of flavour-making also gave rise to simpler creations like the <span class="italic">Amrit Pulao</span>, which combines coconut, mango, and curry leaves, and the <span class="italic">Mocha Bhuttal Pulao</span>, made from the heart of the banana plant and a staple during <span class="italic">puja</span> celebrations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Why, then, have these dishes faded from the spotlight? While some attribute it to the time-consuming, laborious preparation techniques and the rise of other dishes like <span class="italic">biryani</span>, legacy chef Vikas Seth, who recently recreated the famous millet <span class="italic">pulao</span> using the classic technique of <span class="italic">Toholi Pulao</span>, offers a different perspective. “<span class="italic">Pulao</span> was traditionally made with short-grain rice and a two-base technique,” Seth explains, “until French traveller Tavernier observed that the best rice for <span class="italic">pulao</span> was grown southwest of Agra. This rice was fluffy, with each grain separate, forever changing the <span class="italic">pulao</span> game and eventually blurring the lines between <span class="italic">biryani</span> and <span class="italic">pulao</span>.”</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author is a seasoned food columnist and curator of experiential dining experiences, pop-ups and retreats for chefs.)</span></p>