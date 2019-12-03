Flyaway winter woes

Winter is the time of year when we like to sit outside and enjoy the warm sunshine. We use hot water for bathing and washing hair. There is a lack of humidity in the air. Such things can actually affect the hair, which becomes dry and difficult to manage. Hair needs external nourishment. This is more so in winter, when the weather becomes dry and robs the hair of moisture and oils.

Massage well

Application of oils, like pure coconut oil or almond oil, provides nourishment to the hair

and softens the texture of hair. If you apply oil with a light massage, it also helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles. Massage the scalp gently with oil, using only the finger tips and move the scalp in small circular movements. After washing the hair, avoid rubbing with your towel. Instead, wrap it around the head and allow it to absorb excess water. Avoid ironing the hair if it is dry and brittle. Stop using a hair dryer before the hair is totally dry and allow it to dry naturally.

Dandruff is quite common in winter, due to dryness and flakiness of the scalp. Hot oil therapy is very useful for dandruff and split ends. Once or twice a week, heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair and scalp. Apply on the ends too. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for five minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap three or four times. Leave the oil on overnight. Next morning, apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes. Avoid using very hot water for washing hair. After rinsing off the shampoo, add two tablespoons vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

Condition well

Regular conditioning is extremely important. Hair conditioners and hair serums help to soften the hair and improve its look and texture. They also coat the hair and help to protect it. After rinsing off the shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, massaging it lightly into the hair. Apply on the ends too. Leave it on for two minutes and rinse off with plain water.