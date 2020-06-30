Masked problem

Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to combat the spread of coronavirus. No matter where you go, wearing of facial masks is compulsory now. Masks keep us from touching our face constantly, which is the most common habit to spread this deadly virus. Also, if someone is coughing or sneezing, it provides a guard against spreading droplets. But wearing the mask for prolonged periods can cause a lot of skin problems.

Wearing face masks for long durations can cause a flare-up of acne problems. There’s sweat, oil and make-up present on the skin and when we cover them with a mask, it becomes occluded. And when we breathe into the mask, humidity develops in the mask, increasing the chances of acne. There has been an increase in cases of perioral dermatitis due to this as moisture and vapour, as well as any secretions such as saliva or mucus, are trapped inside the mask. It acts as an irritant to the skin and upsets the natural balance of the skin’s layer around the mouth. This results in rashes, redness, irritation and scaling around the nose and mouth. Sometimes tiny pimples or pustules appear in clusters around the skin of the lips.

Humidity due to wearing of masks for longer durations makes the skin’s layer too moist, trapping all this moisture inside the mask. It is almost like diaper dermatitis. But when the skin is in that moist environment and then we take the mask off and let the air out, it can sometimes become too dry and itchy.

There are many simple things we can do to protect our face from the side-effects of wearing masks. Sometimes, it also depends on the type of mask we are wearing. If it’s a cloth mask, it has to be washed regularly.

If you are not venturing outside and are safe at home where not many people are present, then avoid wearing masks for extended periods of time.

If your skin seems too much on the dry side, use a gentle, hypoallergenic moisturiser. Don’t use something such as witch hazel or rubbing alcohol that will irritate the skin.

Use a neutral cleanser, a mild soap or a good face wash to clean your skin.

If you’re using disposable masks, then after using it, hang it up in a sunny place to dry for a day or two before using it again.

Consult a dermatologist if you do not know how to manage your condition as waiting for too long can aggravate the situation.

(The author is founder & director, ILAMED)