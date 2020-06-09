Time to get hyper

As the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, reports are pouring in from several countries that patients with hypertension, diabetes and heart disease are among the hardest hit by the SARS-CoV2 virus. It is just about the right time for us to know a little about hypertension and its prevention in the light of the pandemic.

Hypertension or high blood pressure runs deep in the veins of India. A chronic condition and one of the most common lifestyle diseases, hypertension is characterised as blood pressure (BP) recording of 140 over 90 mmHg on several occasions over a period of time. It was earlier thought to be a disease of the elderly, however, that narrative has now changed. More and more younger people are developing hypertension in the recent times. It is estimated that one out of every five young Indians and one out of every three adults in India suffer from this condition. Incidentally, India also has among the highest-burden of diabetes in the world; diabetics are also at a higher risk of developing hypertension compared to non-diabetics; it appears that 2 out of every 3 diabetics eventually develop high BP as well.

It is very common for high BP to go unnoticed until a complication develops, such as a stroke, heart failure or kidney disease, earning this dreaded disease the epithet of the ‘silent killer’.

Early detection

Identifying hypertension early is important because, at this stage, it is possible to control it or even completely reverse it, thereby preventing any further damage. As alluded to, high BP can be entirely asymptomatic. However, certain symptoms do suggest a person could be having high BP. These are recurrent headaches, especially in the back of the head, blurred vision, nausea, heart palpitations, difficulty in breathing and bleeding of the nose, etc.

Remedial measures

Lifestyle factors play a major role in the development of hypertension. An increase in unhealthy food habits, physical inactivity, high levels of stress, increased use of tobacco and alcohol, all of these contribute towards it.

All these lifestyle factors are potentially correctable. During these uncertain times, it is advisable to adhere to a healthy lifestyle and to inculcate these for the times beyond the pandemic.

Diet dilemma: Refined carbohydrates are associated with obesity and diabetes mellitus. There is sufficient evidence that avoiding highly processed foods that contain refined carbohydrates and/or excessive salt can prevent the early onset of hypertension. In the times of Covid-19 people have been found to stock up on processed, easy-to-cook foods as well as snacks. Consumption of these in excess amounts will lead to worsening of diabetes, add to weight gain and unmask hypertension in those who are prone to it.

Increase your intake of natural food items rich in fibre, potassium and calcium such as vegetables, some fruits and dairy products that are associated with the prevention of hypertension.

Inactivity trap: Avoid falling into the inactivity trap. Quite often, we postpone exercise and physical activity for tomorrow which never comes. Make exercise a routine. Take the stairs often. Online streaming services are providing free aerobic exercise classes such as aerobics, yoga, dancing and Zumba. Take advantage of these and find fun ways to exercise and feel its positive physical and mental benefits. Again, these healthy habits can be continued beyond the time of the pandemic.

Deal with stress & anxiety: The current epidemic has generally heightened stress levels. Uncertainty regarding the coronavirus disease, economic shutdown leading to financial difficulties, job loss, the negativity surrounding the pandemic on social and mainstream media are responsible for the increased stress. Identify signs of stress or depression in yourself or those around you and find methods to deal with it. If need be, speak to a therapist. Understand that there are coping strategies to help you stay calm, level-headed and give your best even in difficult situations. Make use of this time to address these concerns.

Dealing with unhealthy habits: Increased stress as well as being idle due to the lockdown has led to an increase in tobacco consumption. Once the restriction on alcohol sales was removed, a rebound increase in the consumption of alcohol has also been noted. Both of these habits are detrimental to hypertension. This time of the pandemic is an ideal one for us to re-examine our lives and make a commitment to ourselves to healthy living.

(The author is lead consultant,

interventional cardiology,

Aster RV Hospital)