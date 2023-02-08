Meta lit fest on till Feb 16

St Joseph’s University opened the 11th edition of its literature festival Meta 2023 on Monday. Conducted by the Literary Society and department of English, it is on till February 16 on their Langford Road campus.

Six contests, four workshops and interactions with writers are coming up. Some events are offline, some are online.

Some are free to join, some require a fee and prior registration. Barring a few, the majority is open to the public, including a personal essay writing contest, and a film review contest.

The theme of Meta 2023 is ‘Grooving On’. “It is a tribute to the everyday ritual of learning to stand up and slowly getting ready to move on,” says Vijeta Kumar, professor of languages and coordinator of the festival that started in 2013 to “facilitate interaction between readers and writers”.

Some activities lined up are the Shakespeare Elocution Contest where participants will read out monologues from Shakespeare’s plays, a writing workshop ‘Correspondences’ by Amulya Shruthi, and a workshop on ‘How to be the heroine of your own life?’ by Nisha Susan.

*For details, write to metajosephs@gmail.com