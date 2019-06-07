Mexican spread in Indiranagar

For those who have been in Bengaluru for the last five years may be familiar with the name ‘Sanchos’. It was a Tex-Mex restaurant known to have brought in the authentic Mexican dishes to the city. They definitely lived up to that too.

However, a few years later, they changed the name to Sanchez Taquería and Cantina to sound more Mexican. The new outlet opened in Indiranagar a few months ago.

So when we were invited to try the dishes at the new place, we were quite excited. We knew what to expect as we’ve dined at the UB City branch before.

But we were a bit surprised. While the majority of the menu remains the same, a few new things are added to the list to elevate our experience.



Dulce de leche Ice Cream Taco



As soon as you walk into the restaurant, you’ll be treated with the colourful ambience. The taco station (which, come on, is super cool) and bar section took up corners of the restaurant, giving it the oomph factor. We quite liked the multi-coloured tables and chairs giving out the Mexican vibe. We felt that this outlet captured the essence of the culture more than the UB City outlet.

Finally, we couldn’t wait to dig in. Since it is known for taquería’s aka tacos, we thought we’d try some of it.

Both soft and hard shells were available. Personally, I like the soft-shelled tacos as it’s much easier to eat.

Every taco we ordered were accompanied with refined beans and Pico De Gallo. The ‘Sanchez Tacos Al Pastor’, a slow cooked Achiote pork in soft corn tacos, topped with charred pineapple, was a great way to start the experience. The meat was tender, the shells were soft and the addition of charred pineapple balanced out the flavours well.

We had to try the ‘Pulled Smokey Chipotle Chicken in Hard Blue Corn Tacos’, and we didn’t regret it. The chipotle, without doubt, was the highlight of that dish.

Being a fan of avocado, we couldn’t miss the much talked about ‘Avocado Toast Theory’. Spread on the homemade bolillo bread, it’s a breakfast /snack that I wish to have every day. There were also a few bite-sized dishes that we quite enjoyed. With different toppings of Morita prawns, chocolate mole chicken and green mole vegetables, the small crispy tortilla was tasty.

The Chilaquiles was also a good choice. However, I wish we hadn’t eaten so much before this as this is a meal on its own. The Mexican lasagna with layers of tortilla chips, ranchero sauce, queso sauce, filling of your choice, topped with cheese and gratinated, served with house salad made for a good main course.

Apart from the flavourful food offered by the Mexican region, desserts are something they take pride in. We tried the ‘Dark Chocolate Guacamole, Toasted Pepitas Cinnamon sugar dusted nachos’, ‘Dulce de leche Ice Cream Taco with chocolate pearls, caramel popcorn and cinnamon sugar cactus, ‘Tres Leches’ and ‘Mini Oozing Churros’. Each of them had their distinct flavours and every one of them is recommended. We were high on sugar by the end of it!

Sanchez Taquería and Cantina is located at 608, 12th Main Rd, 7th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar. For details, call 080 4220 0081.