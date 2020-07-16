Tiffin services kick in for lockdown

Many home cooks and caterers are delivering food for singles and the elderly to help them through this week’s lockdown.

Bengaluru Oota Company in Cambridge Layout is one such. “We’ve been doing takeaways since March but the inspiration for the lunchbox service came from a friend in quarantine. We realised there are many like her out there,” says co-owner Divya Prabhakar,

The restaurant has tied up with delivery app Dunzo to deliver lunch and dinner.

The subscription is Rs 250 for 10 days (plus 5 per cent GST and Dunzo charges).

Located near Rajajinagar, Jalaram Caterers is delivering home-cooked meals. Co-owner Parakh Khakhar says, “We are a 25-year-old catering company. Since no weddings and events are taking place now, my parents decided to use the kitchen to cook for office employees and elderly people.”

Khakar serves south and north Indian vegetarian dishes at Rs 85 a meal.

The menu can be customised for Jains and people with diet restrictions. “This week, we are only serving elderly people and those living alone,” he says.

The Bohra Bohra Thaal in Koramangala had shut down before lockdown. It used to specialise in theme dining rather than a la carte. It has now resumed with a lunchbox service, and the food is cooked at a home kitchen.