5 Indian fashion trends that are making a comeback

Old is gold. It’s true when it comes to fashion. The forgotten styles are coming back in vogue faster than we can catch up. And so, Metrolife brings to you five styles from the past that have arrived on the scene again. We also roped in one of the finalists of Miss India Kerala, Nakshatra Bharathan, to share tips on how and what you can pair these with.

Sharara

It was a fashion trend during the 1940s and 50s, worn most popularly by Meena Kumari. And today, actors like Sara Ali Khan have brought these back to the public memory. They are comfortable, chic and have undergone a massive update – from being a casual wear to an outfit for functions.

“One of the easiest ways to style sharara pants for a wedding or a festive celebration is to pair them with a matching or contrasting crop top. It gives the wearer a very alluring look, especially if the hair is let loose in sleek and straight style. Pairing sharara pants with heels will make you look taller and carrying a small handbag will complete the look,” says the fashion model.

Puff Sleeves

These came in the scene during the 1500s and were worn primarily by the monarchs. The style became mainstream only in the 1980s, thanks to the leading actresses of the time. And today, we can’t get enough of these bold yet delicate sleeves that add a touch of elegance to our wardrobe.

“It can be effortlessly styled with sarees and lehengas. Boat neck-puff sleeve blouses are best paired with sarees. I’d suggest going with a chunky bracelet and big earrings and putting your hair up and leaving your neck bare to accentuate the design and detail of the boat neck puff blouse,” explains Bharathan.

Ruffle Saree

This frilly style owes a lot to the yesteryear Hindi song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. Actress Mumtaz danced in this song in an orange, wraparound-like saree, knowing little it would become a craze that would last till today.

These sarees come with ruffles in the pallu and the border and will give you a retro look instantly.

“One of the best styling accessories for a ruffle saree is a belt. Go for a printed ruffle saree with an embroidered or metallic belt. Also, pair your printed frilled saree with a sleeveless, strapless, or backless blouse. You can even drape your saree in an open pallu style and accessorise your hands with a watch, bangles, and bracelets,” suggests Bharathan.

Choker

From pearl-studded to gothic, they were the ‘it thing’ in the 90s. Their recent following can be owed to social media and fashion influencers like Komal Pandey and Masoom Minawala Mehta. This close-fitted neck piece gives a well-sculpted and sharp look.

“Because chokers sit higher on the neck and tend to be more fitted, it’s important to pair them with open necklines that really show off the neckpiece design,” she reasons.

Potli Bags

Potli bags are popular for their extravagant detailed designs, styles and vibrant colours. They look traditional and modern at the same time and go well with fusion looks. Not to forget, they are small and easy to carry around.

“You can wear it with a simple chiffon kurti. Also, you can carry it with heavy dresses or net sarees. You can mix and match the fabric. For instance, the velvet potli will look amazing with designer net sarees,” she says.