Mexican food not always spicy: celebrity chef

Chef Colibri Jimenez is on a mission to promote ‘real’ Mexican cuisine. Considered one of the main exponents of preserving traditional Mexican cuisine, she was recently featured in the Netflix show ‘The Final Table’.

She has travelled to many countries, including Cuba, Spain, USA, Colombia and China, in her bid to popularise the cuisine and has also written a book called ‘Una Aventura Gastronomica’, where she has shared photographs and stories about her journey around México and its remote corners.

She is currently engaged in research and travelling through Mexico to find stories behind the country’s street food, chefs and agriculture. Colibri will be hosting a master class on Mexican cuisine at Sanchez Restaurant and Cantina on December 8 which will be followed by a five-course dinner in collaboration with Vikas Seth, executive chef at Sanchez and Sriracha.

In a quick chat with Metrolife, Colibri talks about her culinary journey and the Mexican cuisine.

How did you get into cooking?

My grandmother taught me to cook when I was a little girl. I realised my passion when I started understanding the nuances of this art. I took to cooking seriously when I turned 20.

Is this your first visit to India?

Yes, this is my first visit. I have always wanted to be here, it is such an interesting place. I tried many dishes here and they were all really good.

What is a common mistake people make while cooking?

Being afraid of their own cooking and not believing in themselves is the biggest mistake you can make.

Have you tried making Indian food yet?

Not yet but I would like to learn it. I hope I get enough time for that.

Your thoughts on the trend of slow-cooking...

Slow-cooking is important for sustainable living. This movement started in Italy and is now spreading across the globe. It is surely taking us back to the roots of cooking and helping us be more responsible with our lives.

Tell us about your collaboration with Chef Vikas Seth for the five-course Mexican dinner...

Both Vikas and I are really excited about the collaboration and dinner. I am really happy to work with him and his team. We will be making Mexican food together and it is a learning experience for both of us.

A few lesser-known facts about Mexican cuisine?

- It is not always as spicy as people believe it to be (laughs).

- Authentic Mexican cuisine comes from seven different regions in the country and all these dishes vary distinctively from one another.

- We mostly use beans, maize and chilli pepper in our dishes.

- Mexican cuisine is influenced by the Spanish and Mexican-Hispanic cultures.