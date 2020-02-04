Restyle your Kanjeevaram saris

Recycling heritage saris for your wedding trousseau is a surefire way to reduce your cost and effort. Among the many beautiful silks India has, the Kanjeevaram sari is a style statement that has endured for generations, which makes it a perfect addition to your trousseau.

These saris are unique and come in some vibrant colours with a variety of borders, which usually have check, floral or temple prints. Many Kanjeevaram saris also have prints displaying scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Here are some ways you can restyle this traditional silk sari.

Pair with a modern blouse

Ditch the traditional silk blouses and opt for modern silhouettes or cuts. Make sure you choose hues that will complement the golden weaving used in the sari. For example, a dark red or a dim blue shade will look bewitching when matched with golden work. You could likewise pick mirror work or ‘kundan’ work for your blouse; it looks chic and stylish.

Restyle it as a lehenga sari

Converting a sari into a half sari makes it look new and fresh while retaining the silk’s appeal and magnificence. The leftover fabric can be converted into the dupatta for the lehenga.

Kanjeevaram skirts have universal appeal

Making skirts out of saris is an old and simple simplest method to restore old saris. Kanjeevaram saris can be turned into long, flowy skirts which can be paired with simple shirts or crop tops for a fusion look.

Get yourself a kanjeevaram dupatta

Redesign the nine-yard-wonder into a dupatta and pair it with a simple, plain kurti and leggings.

Drape it in style

You can also drape Kanjeevaram saris in different ways to give a fresh look to the classic.Pleat the pallu and pin it. Bring the tip of the pallu (that hangs at the back) to the front and fold it close to the stomach. This is also a decent method to flaunt a shimmery gold belt which is a routine jewellery piece for brides. If your border is beautiful and must be shown off, you can attempt the Mumtaz style. It is based on actress Mumtaz’s sari from the hit song ‘Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke’, in which she draped the pallu around her torso.

The two-fold sari style lets you drape two saris together. Take a golden and an off-white Kanjeevaram sari and intertwine them with one another (there are many tutorials on YouTube you can turn to for help). The end result is that you have one pallu over the left shoulder and another pallu on the other side.

You can opt for Kanjeevaram accessories

From tote bags and potlis to wallets or clutches, your Kanjeevaram sari can be turned into a dazzling accessory that will make you stand out at gatherings and social occasions.

Or convert the sari into window curtains, pad covers, bed linen or table spreads and give your home a makeover of sorts.

(The author is a managing partner at Greenways, an ethnic wear brand)