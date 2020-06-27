Street snacks you can make in a jiffy when you’re home

Street food vendors are back to business but it’s natural to want to steer clear of outside food. But if you are hit with a bout of cravings, try and make your favourite street food at home.

Bajji

A classic accompaniment for your evening cuppa, a bajji usually comprises a stuffing that is battered and fried. To make the batter, you will need gram flour, rice flour, ajwain, salt, water and baking soda. Chilli, paneer or potato bajjis are the most common fillings. Dip your choice of filling in the batter and fry until golden brown. Serve with chutneys and sauces.

Bonda

Yet another tea-time favourite, bondas, are made by dipping a spicy filling in a gram and rice flour batter. Potatoes, onions, and eggs are popular fillings. Mix your filling with green chillies, curry leaves and coriander leaves. Dip this mixture into a batter made of gram flour, rice flour, baking soda, salt, turmeric, and chilli powder. Add water and mix until the batter thickens. Fry it in hot oil. You can forgo the filing and add curd instead of water to the batter for Mysuru bondas. Serve with chutney or sambar.

Ambode

Karnataka’s version of the masala vada, ambode can be both eaten as a snack or as an accompaniment for rice dishes. Soak Bengal gram (chana dal) overnight; wash, then grind the dal without water to make a coarse paste. Add some green chillies, chopped onion, turmeric, hing, salt, dill and coriander leaves. Fashion this mixture into flat circles and fry until golden. Ambode is traditionally served with tomato or tomato-garlic chutneys.

Churumuri

Also known as masala mandakki, churumuri is a spicy puffed-rice snack that is similar to bhel puri. It can be served by itself or with mirchi bajjis or Mysuru bondas. A quick and simple process, making churumuri can also be a child-friendly activity. You will need puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, peanuts, red chilli powder, coriander, cumin, lemon juice, and oil. Dry roast the peanuts and the puffed rice. Mix the onions and tomatoes with the spices, oil, and lemon juice. Add the puffed rice and peanuts and top with mixture or boondi.

Nippattu

These crispy rice crackers are a favourite throughout south India. To make these, you will need rice flour, fried gram, peanuts, sesame seeds, curry leaves, chilli powder, salt, water and oil. Roast the peanuts and pulse with the fried gram to make a coarse mixture. Mix this powder with the other dry ingredients. Add water and knead until a non-sticky dough is formed. Divide the dough and form thin disks. Fry until golden and crisp.