Artist-led organisation encourages printmaking

Lavaru Art Center is an artist-led independent organisation located in Nisarga Layout, Bengaluru. Established in 2009, the space boasts of an art gallery, printmaking studio, archive and creative store. It conducts classes in various creative fields and doubles as a research and resource center.

The mission of the centre is to make people understand that creativity and arts are necessities and not a mere addendum. “Art should not be the privilege of elites, it is for all,” says Alka Chavda, director of the centre.

They aim to bring an intervention to the perception and practice of visual arts in contemporary times. They believe that although art is self-exploratory, guidance is required.

Some of popular programs include drawing, painting, creative writing, art therapy and the young artist program.

Anyone can join the art programs, irrespective of age. The only requisite skill is just tuning your mind to learn and unlearn. It is meant to make one a lifelong learner.

They offer special programs to corporates to de-stress through art. They also provide art consultancy to art connoisseurs to invest in creative industries.

Their printmaking studio is among a handful in the city. Practicing printmakers can use the space at a nominal charge. They also offer workshops in various methods of printmaking namely relief printing, Intaglio, Screen-printing and Cyanotype.

The centre is an interdisciplinary space to explore various art forms and discourses, and collaborate with artists, organisations and schools. It hopes to empower the artist community and public for an inclusive, creative and sustainable world. Their programs blend contemporary with tradition, art with science and pressing issues of today.

They also support residency programs, where national and international artists come, stay and work for short durations.

Lavaru Arts Centre is located at 698, Jigani Rd, Nisarga Layout. For more information, contact 097419 26969.