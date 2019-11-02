Cheeky take on democracy, public

Aamhi is staging ‘Bandar ke haath champagne’ on November 10, at 4.30 pm and 7 pm at Bangalore International Centre (BIC), No 7, 4th Main Rd, Stage 2, Domlur.

While the original playwright is Dr Vivek Bele, the Hindi translation and direction is by Sandeep Paranjape. The cast comprise Mugdha Phadanvis, Priyanka Priyadarshinee, Harsh Agarwal, Chinmay Sharma, Vivek Pataskar, Mann Chatbar and Amit Mehrotra.

The play narrates the story of three friends with distinct personalities. Their lives change when a girl walks in and all of them find themselves competing against each other.

Some seek attention, some adventure, and some just chaos. This story is a take on how the stakeholders of our democracy woo the public and how the public inturn respond to these advances.

Expectations, promises, tactics, rifts, alliances, manipulation - all find their way to the stage as this hilarious story unfolds.