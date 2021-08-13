Here are some recent food trends...

Cloud bread

Ingredients

3 egg whites

2 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon corn starch

Method

Preheat oven to 300ºF and line the baking tray with parchment paper.

Whip egg whites until frothy. Gradually add in sugar and sift in corn starch till stiff peaks form.

Add food colouring if desired. Scoop onto a baking tray and shape into a cloud.

Bake for 25 minutes and enjoy!

(Recipe credit: tasty.co)

Korean corn dog

Ingredients

Filling

4 sausages

250 g mozzarella you can use mozzarella sticks instead

10 skewers you can use wooden chopsticks instead

Batter

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp baking powder

100 ml milk

1 egg

Toppings

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 cup frozen bag of fries (cubed) you can use 1 diced potato instead

Preparation

Cut the sausages and mozzarella cheese into four cm width pieces.

On a baking tray or plate, spread the panko breadcrumbs and chopped fries on opposite sides.

Method

Arrange the sausages and mozzarella cheese sticks onto skewers. You can make mozzarella corn dogs by just using the cheese and not the sausage.

In a bowl, mix together your dry ingredients and slowly incorporate the milk and egg. If your batter seems too thick, add more milk in 20 ml increments. You want a thick and sticky consistency. The batter should stick to the skewers and not drip off easily. Place the mixture in a glass.

Dip your skewers into the glass of thick batter.

Remove the excess and roll in the panko breadcrumbs or chopped fries. A mixture between the two will also work well. Press the breadcrumbs and or chopped fries gently to help the coating stay on the skewers.

Deep fry these at 160-170 degrees for three to five minutes. Only fry two to three skewers at one time to make sure the temperature of the oil stays consistent. Leave to cool before sprinkling sugar and adding condiments.

(Recipe credit: honestfoodtalks.com)

Pasta chips

Ingredients

150 g dried rigatoni pasta

2 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp grated parmesan, plus more for serving; 1 tsp garlic granules

1/2 tsp dried oregano

Handful chopped parsley, to garnish

Pinch of salt

Method

Cook your pasta according to the package instructions. Drain well.

Drizzle the pasta with olive oil and toss to coat well. Add the grated parmesan, garlic granules, dried oregano and salt, and toss again. Preheat air fryer to 180ºF and place the pasta in the fryer basket. Cook for 15 minutes, shaking the pasta halfway through to ensure even cooking.

If the pasta isn’t looking golden and crispy, cook for another 5 minutes.

Garnish with more grated parmesan, fresh parsley and serve with your favourite dips.

(Recipe credit: delish.com)