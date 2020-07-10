'Undekhi' is inspired by real-life incidents

Based on true incidents, set against the backdrop of a wedding, ‘Undekhi’, is a crime thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Replete with inter-family politics, display of power, skewed morals and oscillating equations, the show is a must watch by all measures. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, ‘Undekhi’ began streaming on SonyLIV from July 10.

Actors Harsh Chhaya and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who play pivotal roles spoke to Metrolife about about the show.

Tell us about your characters.

Harsh Chhaya: My character is a rich powerful man, who couldn’t care less about others. He is wild and out of control. He has enough power that he does not need to worry about anybody or anything.

Dibyendu Battacharya: My character’s name is Varun Ghosh. He is a DCP from the Sundarbans village. He is a sharp guy who loves life. He is very interesting character, a kind not every actor would get an opportunity to play.

What challenges did you face playing this role?

Harsh Chhaya: I think the most challenging bit was while portraying the ‘wild’ part. This wildness is open to interpretation and it could go anywhere with this part. So the challenge is to make sure the character is wild enough, but shouldn’t get embarrassingly loud because there is a difference between a loud and a good performance.

Dibyendu Battacharya: Every character is a challenge in itself because each one is a different person with its own story and experiences. Every human being is unique and as good actors, we need to bring forward their uniqueness. When I’m playing a character, I try to study them as a person to understand what makes them unique.

How has the series shaped up?

Harsh Chhaya: It’s a nice change from the daily soaps I’ve been working with for over a decade. It’s nice to reach out to a new and more diverse audience. Working on this has made me more eager to say yes to other new acting opportunities as well.

Dibyendu Battacharya: I think it’s an amazing series and everyone should watch it. It’s a fast-paced narrative with lots of twists and turns. It portrays the harsh reality of crime, abuse of power by the wealthy, and the lack of consequences.

What makes this web series different from other crime thrillers?

Harsh Chhaya: This show is inspired by true incidents and has an unpredictable plot. But, now, the audience will tell us if we are presenting them with something new or not.

Dibyendu Battacharya: The story is very relevant to today’s times and embodies an important social message.