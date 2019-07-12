Women’s web mag completes one year

A web magazine for women published from Bengaluru is celebrating the completion of its first year with an event on Sunday.

Called Hitaishini (hitaishinimag.com), the magazine is edited by Dr R Poornina and N Gayathri, both well-known journalists.

“Hitaishini has reached far and wide, with readers in USA, Singapore and wherever else Kannadigas live,” Poornima says.

On an average, the magazine gets 800-1,000 hits a day, she told Metrolife.

“Our intention is to look at events from a women’s perspective and also document women’s contributions to society,” she says.

The very name Hitaishini (well-wisher) is inspired by a publishing house run by Nanjangud Tirumalamba, pioneering Kannada writer, editor and publisher. Her publication house, based in Nanjangud, was called Sathi Hitaishini, and was founded about a century ago.

“We have started the magazine as part of the Hitaishini Centre for Women Studies. We also publish books, organise seminars, and hold orientation camps,” she says.

The centre is bringing out Kannada translations of books on feminism.

Poornima and Gayathri hit upon the idea of starting Hitaishini when they noticed, at various national and international seminars, that so much being done in English and Indian languages like Hindi and Marathi.

“We have an eminent editorial board that helps select articles for various sections,” she says. Anyone can write for Hitaishini. hitaishiniwebmag@gmail.com.



Fete tomorrow

An event marks Hitaishini’s first anniversary at 10 am, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, on July 14.

Kannada Book Authority Chairperson Dr Vasundhara Bhoopathi releases ‘Stree-Purusha Thulane’, Kannada translation of India’s first feminist writer Tarabai Shindhe’s book of the same name in Marathi. N Gayathri is the translator. Writer Nemichandra speaks about the book. Abdul Rehman Pasha speaks on ‘Constitution and Women’.