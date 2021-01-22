Body-worn cameras help check ticketless travel

A hundred KSRTC inspectors have been using body cameras for about two weeks, and they say the devices have reduced conflict with conductors.

On a daily average, KSRTC inspectors book 97 cases against conductors and penalise 150 passengers. They check 1,495 buses a day, with their primary job being to check ticketless travel. A total of 180 inspectors, across divisions, will soon be wearing cameras.

Prabhakara Reddy G T, chief traffic manager, KSRTC, says the cameras help prove conductors’ culpability in case they have pocketed money and allowed passengers to travel without tickets.

“We often come across arguments between our inspectors and conductors. Each one accuses the other of making bogus claims. The body-worn cameras now provide evidence,” he says.

BMTC inspectors have been using body-worn cameras for a year. “Conductors sometimes accused inspectors of inciting passengers to make false complaints. The cameras will help us establish the truth,” says another official.

The BMTC experience is that the cameras provide clinching evidence during inquiries. “Getting hold of proof during an inquiry is always a challenge. The corrupt used to go scot-free for want of proof. That problem is solved now,” he says.

Is it tamperproof?

Inspectors have been warned against using the camera for anything other than official work, says Reddy.

“Bus numbers, inspector names and other details are registered in a document. We can always cross-check the recording with the manual register to make sure nothing has been deleted or tampered with,” says Reddy.

Data can be downloaded only on to the official system and not anywhere else, he says.