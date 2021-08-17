CM’s push for book-gifting hailed

Booksellers in Bengaluru welcome chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s suggestion that books replace flowers as gifts at government events.

He refused to accept a bouquet at a police review meeting last week and advised the hosts to present Kannada books instead.

Venkatesh K V, owner of Nagasri Book House, Jayanagar, believes the practice could increase readership. “But it’s too soon to say if it will lead to an increase in sales,” he says.

Sreeja V N, co-founder, Bahuroopi Book Hub, Sanjaynagar, says, “Not many realise that books make excellent gifts.”

Garlands and bouquets perish but books live on. “When MPs, MLAs and politicians get books, they often donate them to the nearest educational institution, which creates a knowledge revolution,” she says. Her bookstore is planning a campaign called ‘Gift Books’.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged people to present books instead of bouquets.

Nijesh Shah, CEO of SapnaOnline, the e-commerce arm of Sapna Book House, says people emulate leaders, and gifting of books is part of a larger vision. Such practices help the nation read more, and encourage informed debates, he believes.

Guruprasad D N, founder, Aakruti Books, Rajajinagar, says the government should promote Kannada books by organising interactions with writers, giving incentives to those opening bookstores across the state, and creating awareness about the state’s literary tradition.

Arun Javagal, Kannada activist, wonders what happens to the books after they are gifted. Also, the government should take a decision on how the decision would impact farmers and flower sellers.

‘A Kannada newspaper a day’

V Sunil Kumar, after being sworn in as Kannada and culture minister, has also requested Kannada books instead of flowers. He plans to donate the books to a library in Karkala, his constituency. He has also appealed to people to subscribe to a Kannada newspaper and read at least one Kannada book a month.