Solar energy to power school in Jayanagar

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • May 19 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 22:48 ist

On Thursday, SELCO Foundation presented a 5 KW solar energy system at Parikrma Centre for Learning in Jayanagar. It was inaugurated by Richard Henderson, head of corporate properties group, Wells Fargo, and Sowmya Reddy, MLA of the constituency. The energy system was installed as a part of the ‘Energizing Social Institutions Programme’. It will benefit 330 students and 25 staff members by providing continuous power supply and lowering their electricity bills, according to the foundation. 

solar energy
Bangalore
school

