Song on mental health released

A music video, with mental health as its theme, was released recently.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) and ‘From Mug to Mike’, a platform for amateur singers, have produced the song in Hindi.

‘Tum hi saath rehna mere’ was conceptualised by singer Sunil Koshy, his wife Archana Hallikeri, and Dr John P John, professor of psychiatry, Nimhans.

“At a recent meeting I discovered Dr John’s interest in singing. We were discussing collaborations, which is when he suggested a song on mental health,” he says. Koshy started working on the song in July. Themes from a poem by Dr John were incorporated into the lyrics by Sahil Sultanpuri.

“There have been songs on mental health earlier. However, they have either been too serious or silly. Dr John wanted the song to reflect the lived experience of people going through mental illnesses,” he says. The song talks about how help is at hand for those suffering from the problems of mental health.

The song can be heard on Mug To Mike’s YouTube channel