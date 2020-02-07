Tubelight and other insults

Unemployed youth will beat Modiji with sticks in six months, Rahulji predicted in Parliament. Not a very parliamentary way to attack your rivals, you will agree. And Modiji, being Modiji, replied he would prepare for it by doing extra surya namaskaras. And Modiji, also being Snarkyji, described Rahulji as a tubelight because Rahulji had interjected only a good 40 minutes after Modiji had launched into his Parliamentary speech.

‘Ey tubelightu’ is an old insult in these parts, and it has come back into vogue thanks to Modiji. Only problem is, CFL bulbs and LED lamps have now taken the place of tubelights, and younger citizens may not be aware of what makes a tubelight a tubelight. It’s the flickering, slow response, stupid! Moreover, ‘Ey CFLu’ and ‘Eye LED’ don’t sound as insulting as ‘Ey tubelightu.’ It’s time technology delivered good new insults, no? ‘Buffer’ may be something most Net users understand, and it has the additional advantage of sounding like ‘duffer.’ Just a thought.