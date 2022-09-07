11% of Class 3 students lack basic numeracy skills: Study

A nationwide study of Class 3 students show that 37 per cent of them have limited numeracy knowledge and skills, while 11 per cent students lack the most basic knowledge and skills, as per the report.
The report says, numeracy skills include number identification and comparison, number discrimination, multiplication and division, measurement, fractions, patterns, and data handling.
The study was conducted on 86,000 students of Class 3 studying in 10,000 schools, which included state government schools, government aided schools, private recognised and central government schools. The Union Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) carried out this study between March 23-26.
