16 Indians who tested positive on ship returned home: MEA

Indians who tested positive on ship returned home: MEA

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Mar 19 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 16:30 ist
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (PTI Photo)

Sixteen Indian nationals, who were among those who tested positive for coronavirus onboard a cruise ship docked off Japan, were discharged after receiving treatment at onshore medical facilities in that country and subsequently returned to India, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said a total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members, were on-board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

Of these, 119 Indian nationals were brought back to India on a special Air India flight on February 27, 2020.

Upon their return, they were quarantined at an Indian Army facility at Manesar, Haryana, he said.

"16 Indian nationals had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were treated in onshore medical facilities in Japan. All of them have been discharged after completion of their treatment and as per available information have returned to India," he said.

Three Indian nationals had chosen to stay back and were quarantined at an onshore facility in Japan, Muraleedharan said.

