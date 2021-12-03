'18 of 16k flyers from at-risk nations Covid-positive'

18 of 16,000 flyers from at-risk nations Covid-positive; genome sequencing for Omicron under way: Mandaviya

  Dec 03 2021
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RT-PCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for Covid-19.

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.

Replying to a debate on the pandemic in the Lok Sabha, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in Covid-19 cases.

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise," he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.

