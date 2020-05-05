24 people in Army's RR hospital test COVID-19 positive

24 people in Army's RR hospital test positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:36 ist
Representative image/iStock

Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said.

The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Army
Hospital
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 