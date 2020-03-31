3 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally in state reaches 73

3 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; tally reaches 73

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 15:00 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73, an official said.

Out of the three new cases, two were found in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Till now, Ahmedabad has reported 25 cases, followed by Rajkot at 10, Vadodara, Surat and Gandhinagar nine each, Bhavnagar- six, Gir Somnath-two, and Kutch, Mehsana and Porbandar- one each.

So far, six coronavirus positive patients have died in the state.

Five patients have been discharged, the official said, adding that two are on ventilator support.

Out of the total 73patients, 32 have foreign travel history, 37 contracted it through local transmission, and four have inter-state travel history, she said.

