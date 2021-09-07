An analysis of the National Commission for Women (NCW) statistics showed that there has been a 46% rise in complaints of crimes against women during January-August this year against the same period last year.

While a total of 19,953 complaints were registered between January and August this year, the corresponding figure for the same period last year was 13,618.

Women from Karnataka have filed 350 complaints with the NCW this year so far, with Bengaluru district topping the list of ignominy accounting for 62.28% of the total complaints from the state.

The Bengaluru Rural district comes a distant second with 26 such complaints followed by Mysuru (16) and Dakshina Kannada (14), according to NCW statistics.

Every month, the number of complaints reaching the NCW was rising in the state except for May and June. While there were 37 complaints in January it rose to 44 each in March and April but fell down to 40 and 35 in May and June.

It however rose to 49 in July and 50 in August, the highest for any month this year. So far, 12 complaints have reached the NCW this month.

A comparison with 2020 shows that Karnataka had recorded a total of 467 cases for the whole year.

This year has shown an increase in the rate of complaints reaching the NCW -- the first eight months of this year saw 338 complaints reaching the women's rights watchdog while that was 305 last year during the same period.

If one takes the statistics this year till the first six days of September, the total number of complaints has been 20,740 with Uttar Pradesh accounting for half of the cases at 10,484 followed by Delhi (2,240) and Maharashtra (1,007).

Karnataka is ranked eighth in this list while its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu was ahead at seventh position with 375 complaints while its other neighbours Kerala (321), Telangana (154) and Andhra Pradesh (146) had less complaints.

If one takes the national level figures month-wise, July received the maximum number of 3,248 complaints, which is the highest in a month since June 2015.

