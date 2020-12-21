5-year-old girl raped, killed in Haryana's Jhajjar district

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man living in her neighbourhood in Haryana's Jhajjar city, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old man, who has a criminal background, kidnapped the girl from her house at night and took her to his residence where he allegedly raped and then killed her, a police official in Jhajjar said.

The body was recovered from the house of the man and he has been arrested, police said.

The official said that a case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the law.

He said the girl's father is a migrant worker and belongs to Madhya Pradesh while the accused hails from Jhajjar.