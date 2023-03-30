51% of women face health issues: GOQii

A whopping 51 per cent of women have ongoing health issues, according to GOQii, a smart-tech-enabled healthcare platform that brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem.

The GOQii Women’s Health Survey 22-23 titled Live Well and Stay Healthy: Lifestyle is a Powerful Medicine indicates that while difficulties with menstruation, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hypothyroidism, UTI and fibroids are prevalent despite a greater focus on women’s health, infertility due to age-related issues has been increasing among Indian women too.

The survey observed that 21.7 per cent of women agreed that their advanced age was indeed a factor for infertility issues. In India, the childbearing age of women has been steadily increasing over the past decade. This can be clearly attributed to factors such as the increasing number of women in the workforce, rising levels of education, improved access to contraception and changing social norms.

With the rising age of childbearing, infertility has become an increasingly common problem in India. More and more women are waiting until they are older to conceive. As per the survey, 12.5 per cent are currently undergoing fertility treatments.

New issues such as endometriosis have also surfaced. Endometriosis is a painful and debilitating disease that affects one in 10 women of reproductive age in India and is increasing in prevalence. As per the survey, 57.1 per cent of women have been suffering from endometriosis for anywhere from one to five years.

In a press statement, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii said: “The demands of everyday life, such as work, family, and home commitments, can cause women to forget to prioritise their health. This can be detrimental to a woman’s overall effectiveness in her roles in life as good health is essential to her success. It is important for women to take necessary steps to ensure that they are looking after themselves and staying healthy”.