68 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; Tally at 9.720

68 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; infection tally reaches 9,720

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 04 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 13:54 ist
Tourists undergo thermal screening at Hawa Mahal after the authorities permitted to open monuments, forts and museums in the state, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 68 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 9,720.

Among the new cases, 16 were reported from Bharatpur, 12 each from Jaipur, Churu and Jodhpur, seven from Kota, five from Jhunjhunu, two from Barmer and one each from Sawaimadhopur and Nagaur, according to an official.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

No death was reported in the state on Thursday.

So far, 209 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 100 in state capital Jaipur alone.

A total of 6,819 patients have recovered so far and 6,267 of them have been discharged. There are 2,692 active cases in the state as of now, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Time India claimed its marquee series?

Time India claimed its marquee series?

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Ladakh incursion: Understanding China’s motivations  

Ladakh incursion: Understanding China’s motivations  

 