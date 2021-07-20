80 dead, 204 missing after Feb 7 avalanche in U'khand

80 dead, 204 missing after Feb 7 avalanche in Uttarakhand: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the avalanche occurred in the upper catchment of Rishiganga river

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 20 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 17:55 ist
Due to the flash flood on account of the rising water level in Rishiganga, a small hydropower project of 13.2 Mega Watt (MW) was washed away. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 80 bodies were recovered and 204 people continue to be missing following an avalanche that occurred in Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand on February 7, leading to a rise in water level, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the avalanche occurred in the upper catchment of Rishiganga river, a tributary of Alaknanda river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which led to a sudden rise in the water level of Rishiganga river.

Read | Furious Opposition targets govt on Pegasus, disrupts Parliament

"As per the information provided by the state government of Uttarakhand, due to this incident, 204 people were reported missing. 80 bodies have been recovered so far," he said in reply to a written question.

Due to the flash flood on account of the rising water level in Rishiganga, a small hydropower project of 13.2 Mega Watt (MW) was washed away and a 520 MW under construction hydropower project in the downstream at Tapovan was also affected, the minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Parliament
Uttarakhand
Avalanche

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

 