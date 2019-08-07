806 detained in NFR for needlessly pulling alarm chains

A total of 806 people have been detained under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) so far this year for needlessly pulling alarm chains causing delay of trains, an official said here on Wednesday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) P J Sharma said a large number of the chain-pulling cases were reported from major stations of the railway zone.

"As train movements are planned in a certain sequence, delay in the schedule of one train affects the punctuality of the trailing trains," he said.

Sharma said the alarm chains are meant to be used only during emergencies.

"The number of emergency chains have been reduced to one every coach due to its misuse," he said.

The CPRO said people needlessly causing a delay in train schedules are liable to up to one-year imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or both under Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act.