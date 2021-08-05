A day after open letter, trustees say 'committed to ensuring ethos and values' of Sabarmati Ashram

A day after scores of activists and scholars signed an open petition opposing redevelopment plan of Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram, the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages the ashram, released a statement saying that trustees are "committed to ensuring that the ethos and values which this space has communicated to the world for all these years is to be protected and enhanced."

A note was released on Thursday evening by SAPMT director Atul Pandya, stating that "Trustees of the SAPMT have noted and share many of the concerns expressed by several citizens regarding the future of the Sabarmati Ashram and its precincts." It says that the proposals for "lifting the quality of this heritage environment" have been under consideration for the past several years and recently the trustees received the concerned propsopal from the government. It says, "we are in touch with the authorities on the plan that has been proposed."

Among the trustees of SAPMT are Sudarshan Iyengar, former vice-chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith; educationist Kartikeya Sarabhai; Ashoke Chatterjee, former director of the National School of Design; Nitin Shukla, who retired as the MD and CEO of Hazira LNG and Hazira Port Pvt Ltd of Shell Group. Ela Bhatt, better known as the founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), is the chairperson of the trust.

"The trustees are committed to ensuring that the ethos and values which this space has communicated to the world for all these years is to be protected and enhanced. By this we mean that the Ashram should always remain a message to the world which reminds all of us of Gandhiji’s call for attention to the last person, his ideas of simplicity, economy and frugality in all matters and his respect for nature and for each one of our fellow human beings. Our understanding is that these values are fully shared by all the stakeholders including the authorities with whom we as Trustees are in touch," the statement reads.

"This statement is in response to the open letter signed by various scholars, activists, among other prominent citizens who have raised concerns. The purpose of this statement is to send a message across that we are not silent spectators. We can say that there is nothing to worry about as of today. We have already sent a letter to the concerned government authority and raised our points," a trustee told DH.

In the letter to the government, as reported by DH, the trustees have raised concerns over associating words such as "world-class museum" and "tourist destination" with the ashram. While giving approval for the plan for creating parking space, road and other infrastructure, it has requested the government to do everything with "simplicity and truthfulness."