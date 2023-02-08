A day after Rahul Gandhi's attack, PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament.

The Opposition on Tuesday led by Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and the Prime Minister over surge in Adani's fortune under the Modi government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Lok Sabha speech alleged that the Central government was favouring only one corporate, Adani Group, 'who gets all the contracts, including the overseas ones'.

"Earlier, he used to travel in Adani's aircraft and now Adani travels with Modi ji in his aircraft. First the matter was limited to Gujarat then the country and now he has become international," Gandhi said on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

He alleged, "The Prime Minister went to Australia and by magic, SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. The PM goes to Bangladesh and then the power development board of the country signs a 25-year contract with Adani."

"How much money did Adani give to the BJP in the last 20 years?" Rahul Gandhi asked.