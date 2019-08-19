'Action plan prepared to eradicate manual scavenging'

The Central government has prepared a detailed action plan, that includes modernising the sewerage system and facilitate mechanical cleaning, to prevent human entry into sewers and septic tanks, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Monday.

Speaking at a national workshop-cum-exhibition on sustainable sanitation, Gehlot said the Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Housing and Urban Affairs, Rural Development and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation have prepared the action plan.

"The action plan envisages identification of appropriate technological interventions in the field of mechanised cleaning so as to eliminate manual entry into sewers and septic tanks," he said.

"Swachh Bharat is indeed the first step towards Swasth Bharat," Gehlot said.

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said his ministry has made efforts to devise systems, processes and technologies for mechanical cleaning of sewer and septic tanks.

Gehlot said through National Safai Karmacharis Finance and Development Corporation, the formal integration of these workers is being done through the disbursement of grants, provision of loans and livelihood training programmes.

The day-long interaction among stakeholders is expected to provide a comprehensive roadmap to ensure sustainable sanitation in urban areas.

States and ULBs will take these insights into their respective areas to strengthen their strategy for achieving safe, sustainable and holistic sanitation.