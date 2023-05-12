Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009

Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009

The country's tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 09:58 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 09:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The country's tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read: Covid emergency has ended; threat remains

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

     

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
active cases
Vaccination

Related videos

What's Brewing

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 