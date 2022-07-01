Nupur was questioned on June 18: Police after SC rebuke

After SC’s rebuke to Nupur Sharma, Delhi Police say she was questioned on June 18

She was booked after she made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 22:26 ist
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police Friday said it had issued a notice to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on June 18 and questioned her the same day for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, hours after the Supreme Court rebuked her for her controversial comments against the Prophet.

She was booked over her controversial remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate that triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra Friday said a notice under section 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was served on Sharma on June 18.

Also read: Plea filed in SC for withdrawal of remarks by judge against Nupur Sharma

She joined the investigation and her statement was recorded the same day, he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on Sharma for her controversial comments, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

