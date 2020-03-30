Air India subsidiary employee tests positive for COVID-19

Air India subsidiary staff tests positive for COVID-19

  Mar 30 2020
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 08:05 ist
An employee of the Air India's ground handling subsidiary has tested positive for novel coronavirus, sources said on Sunday.

The female employee of the Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL) has been admitted to the BMC hospital in the western suburb of Jogeshwari, according to the sources.

AIATSL is the ground-handling arm of national carrier Air India. AIATSL chief A K Sharma could not be contacted despite several attempts.

Sources said the female employee had handled the last arriving flight of Air India before all domestic air passenger flights were temporarily suspended by the government from last Wednesday. 

