'AI to operate weekly Indore-Dubai flight from Sept 1'

Air India to operate weekly Indore-Dubai flight from September 1: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Civil Aviation Minister broke the news on Twitter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 23 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 22:29 ist
Scindia is Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Air India will start operating a weekly flight between Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Dubai in the UAE from September 1, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Scindia is Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

"Great news for the people of Indore! Air India is going to start new services between Indore and Dubai that will operate once a week (on Wednesday) currently," the minister said on Twitter.

Financial bids for disinvestment-bound Air India are likely to be received from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by September 15, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh had said on July 22 in Lok Sabha.

The Centre had invited Expression of Interests (EoIs) for Air India on January 27, 2020. The last date of submission -- after multiple extensions due to Covid-19 pandemic -- of EoIs was December 14, 2020. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Air India
Indore
Dubai
Aviation
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 