Al-Qaeda vows to take revenge over Atiq, Ashraf killing

It further added, 'We shall strap bombs to the bodies of our children to protect honour of our prophet'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 16:12 ist
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj, Saturday, seconds before they were shot dead by assailants posing as media persons. Credit: PTI Photo

Terrorist organisation al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to take revenge over the “martyrdom of Muslims killed on live television in UP” referring to the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed by assailants posing as media persons in Prayagraj late last week.

As per a Times of India report, the AQIS released a seven-page magazine to deliver its message on Eid. 

Read | Muslim body dissociates itself from ‘viral audio’ on Atiq, Ashraf

“We shall stay the hand of the oppressor— be it in the White House or the prime minister’s house in Delhi or GHQ in Rawalpindi. From Texas to Tihar to Adyala — we shall liberate all Muslim brothers and sisters from their shackles,” the magazine read. 

It further added, “We shall strap bombs to the bodies of our children to protect honour of our prophet. What a calamity it is...To Allah we belong and we shall return."

The magazine was released by AQIS's propaganda media wing As-Sahab

Al-Qaeda
India News
Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh

