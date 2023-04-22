Al-Qaeda vows to take revenge over Atiq, Ashraf killing

Terrorist organisation al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to take revenge over the “martyrdom of Muslims killed on live television in UP” referring to the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed by assailants posing as media persons in Prayagraj late last week.

As per a Times of India report, the AQIS released a seven-page magazine to deliver its message on Eid.

“We shall stay the hand of the oppressor— be it in the White House or the prime minister’s house in Delhi or GHQ in Rawalpindi. From Texas to Tihar to Adyala — we shall liberate all Muslim brothers and sisters from their shackles,” the magazine read.

It further added, “We shall strap bombs to the bodies of our children to protect honour of our prophet. What a calamity it is...To Allah we belong and we shall return."

The magazine was released by AQIS's propaganda media wing As-Sahab.